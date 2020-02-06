WFP South Sudan Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

16,310 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 2.66 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 309 m six months (January – June 2020) net funding requirements

1.7 m people assisted* *in November 2019

Operational Updates

Food and Nutrition Assistance

• WFP and cooperating partners reached 1.7 million people with a total of approximately 16,310 mt of mixed food commodities and US$ 2.66 million in cash in November.

• Under the Integrated Rapid Response Mechanism (IRRM), WFP and cooperating partners assisted some 88,100 beneficiaries, including 20,800 children under five, in hard-to-reach areas with 2,760 mt of food in December.

• WFP faces a US$ 270 million shortfall to continue providing assistance for the first six months of 2020 including prepositioning. Urgent donor support is required to allow timely procurement and transportation of food to remote locations before these locations get cut off from supply sources. Urgency is of the essence as an earlier and longer lean season is foreseen due to the impact of flooding.

Flooding

• By the end of December, WFP had reached more than 789,600 flood-affected people across the country with life-saving food and nutrition support.

• Verification and registration of flood-affected beneficiaries was completed in Aweil, former Northern Bahr el Gazal state and distribution commenced for the 73,340 flood-affected beneficiaries in December.

• In Pibor, former Jonglei state, one of the worst floodaffected areas, WFP was able to access all floodaffected areas including Gumuruk, Verthet, Lekuangole and Pibor town counties. More than 65,000 people received food and nutrition assistance across Pibor.

• WFP anticipates that flood-affected communities will need food and nutrition support throughout 2020 due to the impact of flooding on crops, livestock, livelihoods and market prices.