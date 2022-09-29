WFP South Sudan Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

Situation Updates

WFP’s market monitor indicated the food prices continue to rise across Sudan. The national average price of the Local Food Basket (LFB) per person per day reached 523 SDG in August; an increase of 4.6 percent compared to July, 80.5 percent higher than the beginning of the year, and 136.6 percent higher than the same time a year ago. The significant increase of LFB increases the operational costs of WFP’s Food for Assets (FFA) programs and the local commodity procurement.

The 33rd round of the Food Security Monitoring System (FSMS) was conducted between January and March 2022, against the backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic and political instability, and persistent food insecurity and malnutrition. The FSMS assessment aims to monitor and analyse trends of food availability, access, and utilization; ascertain the food security situation of internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugee households; and highlight vulnerable geographical areas. According to the assessment, 59 percent of IDPs and 45 percent of refugee households in Sudan are food insecure.

Operation Updates

During August, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.3 million people including emergency food assistance, through 9,100 mt of in-kind food and USD 700,000 cashbased transfers (CBT).

WFP participated in the celebration of the World Breastfeeding Week. WFP contributes to raising the awareness on breastfeeding through provision of regular education sessions for mothers attending nutrition distributions in WFP nutrition centres and through community volunteers at community level.

WFP also provides nutrition support to pregnant and lactating mothers to address 1,000 days basic nutrition requirements (pregnancy, infancy and toddlerhood) and to enhance exclusive breastfeeding for lactating mothers. To date, during 2022 WFP has provided nutrition support to over 1.2 million children and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) across the country.

UNICEF and WFP launched a new joint programme to strengthen resilience and social cohesion in Darfur. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the KfW German Development Bank, the programme aims to provide durable solutions to nearly 300,000 people affected by multiple shocks related to conflict, climate change, natural disasters, and economic downturns.

WFP conducted a workshop on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) aimed at empowering the PSEA focal points to take their roles and responsibilities in raising awareness amongst staff, beneficiaries, and cooperating partners regarding WFP’s PSEA policies, reporting mechanisms as well as providing assistance and referral to victims of SEA. 30 PSEA focal points and protection staff from the country/field offices participated.