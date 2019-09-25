WFP South Sudan Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

25,086 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 4.27 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 408.4 m six months (September 2019 – February 2020) net funding requirements

2.87 m people assisted* *in July 2019

Operational Updates

• In July 2019, WFP and cooperating partners reached approximately 2.87 million people with a total of approximately 25,086 mt of food and US$ 4.27 million in cash in South Sudan. The overall achievement for the month shows 69 percent of planned beneficiaries were reached, 70 percent of planned tonnage and 80 percent of planned cash was distributed in comparison with the monthly implementation plan.

• The British Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development (DFID), the British Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, and, the DFID South Sudan Head of Office and other delegates, visited WFP’s Tomping warehouse on 12 August 2019. DFID is one of WFP’s largest partner, and they had a great discussion on the critical impact this partnership has on WFP’s life-saving and livelihood-building support in South Sudan.

• WFP in collaboration with National Bureau of Statistics, FAO, UNICEF and other partners, concluded data collection for the Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS) – a nationwide, rural, randomly sampled household survey. The data will provide an in-depth understanding of food security and nutrition situation, as well as market dynamics, throughout South Sudan at the peak of the lean season. Data from FSNMS will also inform the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report. The report, which is a multi-partner initiative composed of the Government, UN agencies, NGOs, civil society and other relevant actors, will inform emergency responses as well as medium and long-term policy and programming.

• WFP commemorated World Breastfeeding Week in collaboration with Ministry of Health, UNICEF and partners, between 1—7 August. This year’s theme was “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding, now and for the future” — a recognition of the key role both parents play in ensuring breastfeeding.

• WFP held training sessions to strengthen the capacity of retailers on Cash Based Transfers (CBT). The training, which was held in Wau, was attended by 47 contract retailers, three participants from the Chamber of Commerce, one Relief and Rehabilitation Commission staff, 12 Norwegian Refugee Council staff and three WFP staff members. The condensed two-day training was designed to develop the capacity of retailers in commodity pricing, maximizing profit margins, and customer service. The training is expected to yield greater efficiencies and effectiveness on the quality of services provided to people assisted by WFP.

• WFP’s Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) team held its midyear workshop that drew participants from WFP field offices and more than 20 NGO partners from all regions of the country. During the workshop, the team discussed five focus areas of the programme, including activity sequencing, programme sustainability factors, broadening scope of livelihood activities supported, non-food items management strategies and FFA in the context of changing climate (climate change adaptation).

Recommendations from the workshop will be used to adapt the current FFA programme standards to be more responsive to community needs