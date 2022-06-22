WFP South Sudan Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

12,606 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.33 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 425.7 m six months (June to November 2022) net funding requirements

1.41 m people assisted* *in April 2022

Operational Updates

• Sporadic violence continues in the Warrap and Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) border between the Dinka Ngok and Dinka Twic communities, creating an increasingly volatile operating environment. A series of attacks into the Abyei Box on 17 May affected villages of Joljuok Mading and Jokthiang in Agok, as well as Agok town, with heavy gunfire reported in the vicinity of the airport. WFP continues to respond to new displacements of Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) from Abyei.

• In Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), the situation remains relatively stable despite ongoing fears of mobilization from the side of the Dinka Bor and Gawaar into the GPAA. On 23 May, WFP led an interagency mission to Wuno to engage in dialogue with the Murle youth who continue to perpetrate these raids in the hopes that alternative livelihoods and coping mechanisms can be identified as a deterrent to ongoing raiding. Prepositioning of food commodities into Pibor town continues and on 21 May, a convoy of WFP fleet trucks with Force Protection escort moved from Bor to Pibor.

• In Unity State, despite the notable lull in violence since April, the situation has remained tense. On 16 May a cattle camp in Leer was attacked. Humanitarian activities were suspended on 19 May in Mayendit following rumors of mobilization for a revenge attack by youth from Leer. WFP has continued to monitor the situation and engage with community stakeholders as the response in Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties is underway.

• There has been an uptick in violence in Ikotos County of Eastern Equatoria State due to ongoing disputes between Lotome and Lyak communities. WFP suspended planned monitoring activities in Ikotos on 18 May due to concerns regarding ongoing tensions and communal violence between these communities.