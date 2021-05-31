WFP South Sudan Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

20,237 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 3.87 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 120.8 m six months (May - October 21) net funding requirements

1.81 m people assisted*

*in March 2021

Operational Updates

On 27 April, the WFP Country Director and the Minister of Agriculture, visited jointly with FAO, to the city of Renk, Upper Nile. The delegation identified opportunities to support the agricultural production in the area and visited the WFP warehouses containing the first 2,000 mt of locally grown sorghum directly purchased by WFP for distribution to vulnerable communities in South Sudan. WFP aims to buy 40,000 mt from Upper Nile in 2021.

WFP continues to repair the dyke and rehabilitate the road from Bor to Panyagor, which was damaged during unprecedented seasonal flooding in 2020. WFP team successfully rehabilitated 48 breached dyke points; and the road from Bor to Baidit is only 0.6 kilometres away from completion. Thanks to the road works, WFP was able to deliver 35,126 mt out of the total 76,093 mt of food requirements in Jonglei State. This road rehabilitation project will cost USD 7.5 million and will allow WFP to save USD 100 million previously spent on air operations. WFP was able to secure USD 3.8 million to start the works, however, a critical gap of USD 3.7 million remains. Once completed, this road will ensure humanitarian access and enable life-saving food assistance to reach the most vulnerable communities and prevent further displacements of populations living along this route.