WFP South Sudan Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

23,370 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 2.4 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 195 m six months (May – October ‘20) net funding requirements

2.24 m people assisted* *in March 2020

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2.24 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition and Livelihoods and Resilience activities in South Sudan. Of this, 37 percent was delivered through the Integrated Rapid Response Mechanism. Through the Rapid Response teams, WFP dispatched enough GFA for 834,000 people in hard to reach areas across 14 counties in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states.

• WFP has prepositioned 138,750 mt of food commodities, equivalent to 73 percent of the planned 190,530 mt and enough to serve over 2 million people, in areas that will become inaccessible in the rainy season.

COVID-19 Updates

• South Sudan had recorded 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 30 April 2020. WFP continues to support national-led COVID-19 prevention and preparedness efforts.

• In response to the pandemic, and to protect its staff and beneficiaries, WFP put in place several contingency measures, including physical measures at distributions and revised distribution procedures.

• In April, WFP reached 2.6 million people, with two to three months’ worth of food assistance. In response to COVID-19 pandemic, WFP is distributing two to three months’ worth of food assistance to preposition food commodities at the household level to avoid large gatherings, minimize risks and promote social distancing.

• Since COVID-19 related travel restrictions came into effect, WFP has maintained 97 percent of staffing component in the field offices and 93 percent in the country office. Offices and facilities are operating on a criticality basis to ensure physical distancing.