WFP South Sudan Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

19,248 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.27 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 231.6 m six months (May- October 2019) net funding requirements

2.12 m people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

• Nearly seven million people – 60 percent of the population – are facing acute food insecurity at the height of this lean season (May to July), according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released in February. The report highlights a worsening food security situation across the country as the number of people needing food assistance in the post-harvest period has increased. The further deterioration is attributed to conflictdriven displacement, low crop production, economic crisis, climatic shocks and endemic humanitarian access challenges.

There is an urgent need for more funds to scale up humanitarian assistance to save lives, protect livelihoods, to rebuild assets and to promote livelihoods.

• The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in April warned on the high risk of worsening food insecurity in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda, due to forecasted rainfall deficits. According to the press release from April 4, droughts in parts of Ethiopia,

Northern Uganda and Kenya may impact the Greater Kapoeta and Pibor regions of South Sudan, likely affecting pastures and water, and therefore livestock, a very important livelihood in these agro-pastoralist regions. Furthermore, this could lead to influx of cattle from Turkana, resulting in sharing of the merger food stocks in Kapoeta and leading to worsening food security. Additionally, as Uganda represents one of the major sources of cereals for South Sudan, drought-related low agricultural production can negatively impact supply of food in Juba and other markets along the Western Corridor, such as Wau and Aweil. WFP is closely monitoring the markets situation and the potential impact in its programmes and regional procurement efforts.

• WFP has launched its seasonal scale up of food assistance to food insecure households targeting those under IPC 5 (Catastrophe), IPC 4 (Emergency) and IPC 3(Crisis) phases.

About 1.5 million people, who do not receive monthly food assistance but will face food shortages during the lean season, will be supported for six months (i.e. until the next harvest) with 15-day rations. The assistance will be conditional on beneficiaries’ participation in building community assets and training activities.