28 May 2019

WFP South Sudan Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (299.23 KB)

In Numbers

19,248 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.27 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 231.6 m six months (May- October 2019) net funding requirements

2.12 m people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

• Nearly seven million people – 60 percent of the population – are facing acute food insecurity at the height of this lean season (May to July), according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released in February. The report highlights a worsening food security situation across the country as the number of people needing food assistance in the post-harvest period has increased. The further deterioration is attributed to conflictdriven displacement, low crop production, economic crisis, climatic shocks and endemic humanitarian access challenges.
There is an urgent need for more funds to scale up humanitarian assistance to save lives, protect livelihoods, to rebuild assets and to promote livelihoods.

• The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in April warned on the high risk of worsening food insecurity in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda, due to forecasted rainfall deficits. According to the press release from April 4, droughts in parts of Ethiopia,
Northern Uganda and Kenya may impact the Greater Kapoeta and Pibor regions of South Sudan, likely affecting pastures and water, and therefore livestock, a very important livelihood in these agro-pastoralist regions. Furthermore, this could lead to influx of cattle from Turkana, resulting in sharing of the merger food stocks in Kapoeta and leading to worsening food security. Additionally, as Uganda represents one of the major sources of cereals for South Sudan, drought-related low agricultural production can negatively impact supply of food in Juba and other markets along the Western Corridor, such as Wau and Aweil. WFP is closely monitoring the markets situation and the potential impact in its programmes and regional procurement efforts.

• WFP has launched its seasonal scale up of food assistance to food insecure households targeting those under IPC 5 (Catastrophe), IPC 4 (Emergency) and IPC 3(Crisis) phases.
About 1.5 million people, who do not receive monthly food assistance but will face food shortages during the lean season, will be supported for six months (i.e. until the next harvest) with 15-day rations. The assistance will be conditional on beneficiaries’ participation in building community assets and training activities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.