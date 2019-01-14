WFP South Sudan Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

19,633 mt of food assistance distributed*

US$ 1.04 m cash based transfers made*

US$ 350 m six months (May-October 2018) net funding requirements

1.97 m people assisted

*in March 2018

Operational Updates

• Food & Nutrition Assistance: In March, WFP dispatched 19,633 mt of food and nutrition commodities by road, air and river to provide food and nutrition assistance to 1.97 million people in South Sudan. Of these, 483,000 people including 94,000 children under five years in 28 hard-to-reach locations received assistance through WFP’s integrated rapid response mission (IRRM) teams.

• From January to March 2018, WFP and partners have so far distributed 60,000 mt and US$ 3.9 million through cash based transfers reaching 3.05 million people (55 percent female and 26 percent children under 5 years old). WFP distributed a total US$ 1.04 million to 342,219 people in various locations of Juba, Pariang and Maban.

• Food Security Situation: Mid-May marks the start of the peak hunger season which typically runs until July. The peak season has started much earlier this year compared to previous years. Unless a sustained and comprehensive humanitarian response is provided, millions are at risk in this fifth straight year of conflict. An estimated 7 million people – more than half the population – are estimated to be severely food insecure with fears of 155,000 people moving into ‘famine-like’ conditions as was the case last year. The May-July lean season arrives during the rainy season, WFP is pre-positioning food before many communities become inaccessible by road.

• WFP Response: As part of a larger response that aims to reach 4.8 million people with assistance by July 2018, WFP has so far prepositioned 105,000 mt of food - equivalent to 77 percent of the 140,000 mt target. Deliveries of assorted food commodities are coming through Kenya, Sudan and Uganda to strategically positioned warehouses across the country. WFP is now racing against time to complete the exercise before the onset of the main rainy season which cuts access to 60 percent of the country from mid-May.