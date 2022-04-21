WFP South Sudan: 2021 Annual Country Report Overview

Through 2021, WFP assisted 5.96 million people with life-saving food and nutrition assistance. Throughout the year, new humanitarian needs emerged across the country, including in flood-affected populations as well as communities affected by violence, therefore, WFP scaled up to reach significantly more people than planned (121 percent overachievement). The deteriorating situation forced WFP to take drastic measures to prioritize pockets at risk of famine, while spreading the remainder of resources more thinly across the country. To allow for scale-up in priority areas with limited resources, WFP adjusted the duration and size of assistance, hence 81 percent of general food distribution beneficiaries received a 50 percent ration.