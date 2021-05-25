WFP South Sudan: 2020 Annual Country Report Overview

In 2020, the protracted crisis in South Sudan was exacerbated by unprecedented levels of subnational conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and a second consecutive year of record flooding, which affected more than one million people.

Nearly 6.5 million people were estimated to be facing severe acute food insecurity at the height of the lean season. WFP extended the L3 emergency response for South Sudan from January 2020 to January 2021. WFP employed an agile response, aligned with the continuum of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, through a combination of unconditional resource transfers and resilience building activities to respond to the diverse needs of the populations.

Addressing root causes of food and nutrition insecurity in South Sudan, WFP sought to tackle entrenched inequity and isolation, with the goal of “leaving no-one behind”. WFP focused on equitably meeting the most pressing needs of today, while contributing to building a better future for the South Sudanese people.

In response to the significantly deteriorated food security situation, WFP provided life-saving food and nutrition assistance to 5.3 million beneficiaries including 420,000 people living in areas at risk of or with pockets of famine. WFP reached 12 percent more beneficiaries in 2020 than in 2019 and 8 percent more than planned. However, limited resources and increasing numbers of people in need led to 82 percent of beneficiaries receiving a 50 percent or less ration.