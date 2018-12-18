WFP and the South Sudan Council of Churches agree to work together for peace

JUBA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) have agreed to work together towards peace in the country by using their stronger partnership to address peacekeeping as key to reach food and nutrition security.

They signed an agreement this month to leverage opportunities brought about by their enhanced partnership, which follows a dialogue to explore areas of collaboration toward ending hunger and building peace, justice and strong institutions and global partnerships.

“WFP sees the nexus of humanitarian-development-peace as a core aspect of our existence,” said Adnan Khan, WFP Country Director.

“As the impact of peace reaches those most in need, we stand ready to work in a coordinated way with key partners on the ground, such as the SSCC, to shift from emergency relief to more conditional, livelihoods-based programmes,” he added.

In creating spaces and processes beneficial to the people of South Sudan, the SSCC and its leadership will compound WFP’s operational reach and presence and enhance the transformative impact of WFP food assistance.

“Together, we can build public interest in solutions towards peace and work for generational transformation,” said Father James Oyet Latansio, SSCC general secretary. “This partnership will be crucial to find solutions to the deep-rooted challenges in South Sudan, build public interest in solutions towards peace and address root causes.”

The SSCC is an ecumenical body consisting of seven member churches and associate churches with a strong legacy of peace building, reconciliation and advocacy. The SSCC provides a platform to enhance the spirit of ecumenical cooperation towards collective action for peace.

It has a constituency of millions of people at national and local levels and frames its peace and reconciliation work through an Action Plan for Peace. The SSCC envisions a just and peaceful South Sudan inspired and transformed by Godly values towards holistic and equitable development for all people.

