12 Nov 2019

Welcoming Extension of Pre-Transitional Period in South Sudan, Secretary-General Urges Parties to Make Further Progress on Security, State Boundaries

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19853

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General welcomes the decision of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, further to the agreement by the South Sudanese parties under the auspices of Uganda and Sudan, to extend the pre‑transitional period for an additional 100 days.

The Secretary‑General urges the parties to use this extension to make further progress on critical benchmarks, including security arrangements and the number and boundaries of states, to allow for the formation of an inclusive transitional Government of national unity. The Secretary‑General also urges the Government of South Sudan to support the process by releasing the pledged amount of $100 million through a transparent and accountable mechanism.

As IGAD has underscored, face‑to‑face meetings of the leadership of the parties will continue to be crucial in maintaining momentum. The Secretary‑General reaffirms the critical importance of the role of IGAD and the African Union in the political process, and the continued readiness of the United Nations to support their efforts.

