Weekly update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #6 (8 October 2018)
Highlights
WHO has elevated the risk assessment of EVD spread in the region from “High” to “very High”. This implies that South Sudan and other three neighboring countries (Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi) have to develop and test operational readiness for a potential EVD response.
Two additional screening sites i.e. Nimule River Port and Yei Airport have started entry screening of travelers, given the a total number of screening sites to 10.
One suspected EVD death alert from Yei was investigated. The RRT and other partners in Yei state were not able to locate the residence of the dead man. However, the WCO was later informed that the dead man has been buried. The Yei Task Force and the health workers were asked to intensify active search for suspected EVD cases in Yei.