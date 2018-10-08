Weekly update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #5 (1 October 2018)
Highlights
WHO has elevated the risk assessment of EVD spread in the region from "High" to "very High". This implies that South Sudan and other three neighboring countries countries (Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi) have to develop and test operational readiness for a potential EVD response.
Four additional screening sites i.e. Nimule River Port and Yei River state, Yei Airport, Kaya, and SSRC offices have started entry screening of travelers.
One suspected EVD death alert from New Site in Juba was investigated and it tested negative on PCR for Ebola, Marburg, Rift Valley Fever, Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever and Sosuga viruses.