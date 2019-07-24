Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #45 (21 July 2019)

1. Highlights of the week

80,314 screenings were conducted for EVD at 32 points of entry during week 29. The cumulative number of screenings conducted since August 2018 is 2,677,080

The GenXpert cartridge arrived was delivered to the national public health laboratory on 19 July 2019. Capacity for conducting preliminary test for Ebola (Zaire strain) resumed since then.

Two Ebola alerts were reported over the weekend. Rapid response team were deployed for case investigation and sample collection.

A high-level delegation led by South Sudan’s Undersecretary of Health visited Yei River State to intensify Ebola preparedness in the country on Monday 15th July. https://afro.who.int/news/high-level-delegation-led-south-sudans-underse...

2. Situation update - Democratic Republic of Congo

As of 20 July 2019, there were 2,578 confirmed EVD cases and 1737 deaths(case fatality rate 67%) reported.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on 17 July declared the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The decision was based on the recent developments in the outbreak, including the geographical expansion of the virus.