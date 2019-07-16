Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #44 (15 July 2019)

1. Highlights of the week

70,730 screenings were conducted for EVD at 31 points of entry during week 28. The cumulative number of screenings conducted since August 2018 is 2,564,942.

Test results relating the samples taken from the alerts reported in Yei on 5 and 6 July 2019, were negative for Ebola.

2. Situation update - Democratic Republic of Congo

As of 9 July 2019, there were 2,437 confirmed EVD cases and 1,646 deaths(case fatality rate 68 %) reported.

On 14th July, the DRC Ministry of Health reported a confirmed Ebola case in Goma, one of the largest city in the eastern part of DRC.

The person arrived in Goma on 14th July and was quickly identified as a suspect case and taken to an isolation facility. Due to the speed with which the patient was identified and isolated, as well as the identification of all the fellow bus passengers from Butembo, the risk of the disease spreading to the rest of the city of Goma is assessed as low.

Ring vaccination is scheduled to start on Monday 15 July.

Figure 1 below shows the EPI-Curve of new EVD cases in DRC. Although the number of new cases each week is decreasing this should be interpreted with caution given the high number of unknown contacts within the community.