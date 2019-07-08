Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #43 (08 July 2019)

1. Highlights of the week

Two suspected Ebola virus disease (EVD) alert were reported in Yei on 5 and 6 July 2019. Samples was shipped to Juba National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) for preliminary testing and sent for confirmation in Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). Results are expected between 8 and 10 July respectively.

On 6 July 2019 the first preliminary test for Ebola conducted at the national Public Health Laboratory in Juba using the recently installed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine was invalid. Confirmation is now being pursued from the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

84,804 screenings were conducted for EVD at 31 points of entry during week 27. The cumulative number of screenings conducted since August 2018 is 2,494,212.

EVD Secretariat and WHO convened a meeting with implementing partners to coordinate follow up actions following the confirmed case of EVD in Ariwara in DRC, just 70 km away from South Sudan. Staff from WHO, IOM and WFP deployed to Yei to engage with partners and review and strengthen preparedness measures. The team comprised WHO (Logistician, HF IPC WASH, Risk Communication and Epidemiologist) and humanitarian partners (IOM & WFP). On Friday 5th July the WHO team travelled overland to Kaya border crossing where they provided technical supervision and guidance to the implementing partner to isolate, install IPC measures, collect and pack samples and manage a suspect patient.

IOM continues to monitor people crossing the DRC border to South Sudan, and strengthen screening.

The EVD Secretariat and WHO provided a briefing to Heads of Cooperation in South Sudan, with epidemiological updates, a summary of preparedness measures to date, and an overview of the funding situation and additional requirements.