02 Jul 2019

Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #42 (02 July 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 02 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (506.77 KB)

1. Highlights of the week

  • A suspected Ebola virus disease (EVD) alert was reported in Yei on 25th June 2019. The alert was verified and discarded by the rapid response team given that it did not meet the EVD case definition.

  • 75,349 screenings were conducted for Ebola virus disease in 31 points of entry. Since August, the cumulative number of screenings conducted for EVD is 2,391,408.

  • The glove box for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine has been installed and tested. An expert is in the country to mentor the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) personnel on procedure of sample testing and quality control for the period of two weeks.

2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo

  • As of 27th June, 2019, a total of 2,297confirmed cases and 1,553 deaths (case fatality ratio of 67.6 %) had been reported.

  • Some 116 new cases and 94 deaths were reported over a period of June 18 to 27, indicating that the outbreak is not under control.

  • Figure 1 below shows the EPI-Curve of new EVD cases in DRC. Although the recent trend in the number of new cases each week is decreasing this should be interpreted with caution given the high number of unknown contacts within the community.

  • An Ebola case is confirmed in Ariwara town of Aru territory, Ituri province; about 70 kilometres from South border.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.