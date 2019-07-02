Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #42 (02 July 2019)

1. Highlights of the week

The glove box for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine has been installed and tested. An expert is in the country to mentor the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) personnel on procedure of sample testing and quality control for the period of two weeks.

75,349 screenings were conducted for Ebola virus disease in 31 points of entry. Since August, the cumulative number of screenings conducted for EVD is 2,391,408.

A suspected Ebola virus disease (EVD) alert was reported in Yei on 25th June 2019. The alert was verified and discarded by the rapid response team given that it did not meet the EVD case definition.

2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo

As of 27th June, 2019, a total of 2,297confirmed cases and 1,553 deaths (case fatality ratio of 67.6 %) had been reported.

Some 116 new cases and 94 deaths were reported over a period of June 18 to 27, indicating that the outbreak is not under control.

Figure 1 below shows the EPI-Curve of new EVD cases in DRC. Although the recent trend in the number of new cases each week is decreasing this should be interpreted with caution given the high number of unknown contacts within the community.