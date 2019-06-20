20 Jun 2019

Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #40 (15 June 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 15 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (606.91 KB)

1. Highlights of the week

  • A suspected EVD alert was reported in Gudele Block B, Jubek county on 11th June 2019. However, the case did not meet met the case definition as reported by the rapid response team that was deployed to investigate the case.
  • The Honorable Minister for Health, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, launched the second National EVD Preparedness Plan costed at US$12.2 million on 13th June 2019. The event was attended Ambassadors, Donor representatives, Heads of UN Agencies and NGO representatives.
  • The National Task Force (NTF) for Ebola preparedness and response held an emergency meeting on 12th June 2019 following the announcement of a confirmed EVD case in Uganda. The meeting considered the new context and identified areas for further prioritization within ongoing preparedness efforts in South Sudan.
  • UNICEF distributed standard Infection, Prevention and Control & WASH supplies for all isolation units, holding units and 70 health facilities across high risk states

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.