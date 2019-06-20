Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #40 (15 June 2019)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 15 Jun 2019
1. Highlights of the week
- A suspected EVD alert was reported in Gudele Block B, Jubek county on 11th June 2019. However, the case did not meet met the case definition as reported by the rapid response team that was deployed to investigate the case.
- The Honorable Minister for Health, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, launched the second National EVD Preparedness Plan costed at US$12.2 million on 13th June 2019. The event was attended Ambassadors, Donor representatives, Heads of UN Agencies and NGO representatives.
- The National Task Force (NTF) for Ebola preparedness and response held an emergency meeting on 12th June 2019 following the announcement of a confirmed EVD case in Uganda. The meeting considered the new context and identified areas for further prioritization within ongoing preparedness efforts in South Sudan.
- UNICEF distributed standard Infection, Prevention and Control & WASH supplies for all isolation units, holding units and 70 health facilities across high risk states