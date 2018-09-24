Weekly update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #4 (24 September 2018)

Highlights

South Sudan continues to make progress on Ebola virus disease outbreak (EVD) preparedness through enhancing capacities for EVD case detection, investigation, response, and prevention.

This week, multiple engagements at different levels have continued to advocate, sensitize and mobilize stakeholders and communities to pull all efforts and resources together towards achieving this goal.

The Ebola taskforce working groups are currently implementing the EVD contingency plan to enhance preparedness capacities at the national level and in all high-risk states.

In-country surveillance and point of entry screening at six frontiers (Nimule, Juba International Airport, Yambio Airport, Wau Airport, Gangura, and Sakure) are ongoing. There are plans to open eight additional border screening points based on the risk of EVD importation from DR Congo.