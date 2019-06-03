Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #37 (25 May 2019)
Highlights of the week
A suspected EVD alert was reported in Yambio in Gbudue state. A patient presented to a health care facility with typical malaria symptoms – fever and general body pains. She was treated for malaria. Her condition worsened and she was transported to the Isolation Unit for further investigation but unfortunately she died. The state Rapid Response Team (RRT) investigated, collected oral swabs samples, listed all contacts, and advice the community on preventive measures. The GenXpert test was negative for Ebola Zaire strain. The sample was sent for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the results is pending.
A total of 650 frontline and health care workers in Jubek state have now been vaccinated. The cumulative number of frontline health workers vaccinated nationally to date is 2,554.
IOM established a new point of entry at Bori, in Kajo Keji county, bordering with Uganda and closer to the Democratic Republic of Congo in week 20, bringing the total number of screening points to 31.