Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #37 (25 May 2019)

A suspected EVD alert was reported in Yambio in Gbudue state. A patient presented to a health care facility with typical malaria symptoms – fever and general body pains. She was treated for malaria. Her condition worsened and she was transported to the Isolation Unit for further investigation but unfortunately she died. The state Rapid Response Team (RRT) investigated, collected oral swabs samples, listed all contacts, and advice the community on preventive measures. The GenXpert test was negative for Ebola Zaire strain. The sample was sent for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the results is pending.