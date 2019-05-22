Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #36 (10 May 2019)

Highlights of the week

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) was installed and calibrated. The machine will be used for testing influenza; and upon receipt of the necessary EVD supplies (glove box and reagents) EVD testing will be conducted. To facilitate this WHO has engaged a consultant for Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVI) to mentor lab personnel in NPHL. The UVRI will also provide backstopping for further technical capacity building and external quality control.

A total of 470 frontline and health care workers in Jubek state have now been vaccinated. The cumulative number of frontline health workers vaccinated nationally to date is 2,374.

Solidarity International established temporary holding points in 15 health care facilities in Nimule.

Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo