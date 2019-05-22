Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #36 (10 May 2019)
from Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Report
Published on 22 May 2019
Highlights of the week
- The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) was installed and calibrated. The machine will be used for testing influenza; and upon receipt of the necessary EVD supplies (glove box and reagents) EVD testing will be conducted. To facilitate this WHO has engaged a consultant for Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVI) to mentor lab personnel in NPHL. The UVRI will also provide backstopping for further technical capacity building and external quality control.
- A total of 470 frontline and health care workers in Jubek state have now been vaccinated. The cumulative number of frontline health workers vaccinated nationally to date is 2,374.
- Solidarity International established temporary holding points in 15 health care facilities in Nimule.
Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo
- As of 6 May 2019, a total of 1,585 cases and 1,055 deaths (case fatality ratio of 67%) have been reported.
- Some 90 new cases and 71 deaths were reported from 1st to 6th May 2019, indicating that the outbreak is not under control. Figure 1 below shows the trend of new Ebola cases from 17 March to 5 May 2019.