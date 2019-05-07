Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #35 (04 May 2019)
1. Highlights of the week
The Ebola vaccination exercise commenced in Jubek State, Juba on Monday, 29 April 2019. So far, a total of 161 health care and frontline workers received Ebola vaccine.
Since the launching of the Ebola vaccination exercise on 28 January 2019, a total of 2,065 health care and frontline workers vaccinated against Ebola in Yei River state, Gbudue state, Torit state and Jubek state.
EVD dedicated ambulance for Nimule in Torit State and Yambio in Gbudue state were delivered and the ambulance for Yei River state will be delivered next week.
2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo
As of 30 April 2019, a total of 1,495 cases and 984 deaths (case fatality rate of 66%) have been reported. In addition, 122 new cases and 89 deaths reported over one-week period (25 - 30 April 2019). No new geographic spread to the north.
The following EPI curve shows the trend of new EVD cases.