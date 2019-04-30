Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #34 (27 April 2019)

1. Highlights of the week

Preparations to kick start Ebola vaccination exercise in Jubek State, including refresher training of vaccinators, have been finalized, the vaccination is expected to commence on 29 April 2019 in Juba. Vaccination will be extended to other high risk areas.

Since the launching of the Ebola vaccination exercises on 28 January 2019, a total of 1, 904 health care and frontline workers received Ebola vaccination in Yei State River, Gbudue State and Nimule/Torit State.

Two (2) new points of entry (PoE) sites were established in Owiny Kibul and Loboni, Torit State, bringing the number of screening points/points of entry to 30.