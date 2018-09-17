Weekly update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #3 (16 September 2018)
1. Highlights
South Sudan, as a priority one country for Ebola virus disease outbreak (EVD) preparedness continues to make progress to enhance capacities for EVD case detection, investigation, response, and prevention.
There is no confirmed case of Ebola in South Sudan.
The national Ebola taskforce meets twice weekly and is coordinating the implementation of the EVD contingency plan.
The Ebola taskforce working groups are currently updating and implementing the EVD contingency plan to enhance preparedness capacities at national and high-risk states.
In-country surveillance and at 6 frontiers (Nimule, Juba International Airport, Yambio Airport, Wau Airport, Gangura, and Sakure) is ongoing. There are plans to open 8 additional border screening points based on the risk of EVD importation from DR Congo.
Resource gap and security concerns are the major challenges for effective preparedness and response.
2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo
2.1. Latest updates
As of 13th September 2018, a total of 140 cases with 94 deaths have been reported. Of these, 109 are laboratory confirmed and 31 probable cases. The 140 cases include 17 healthcare workers (16 confirmed, 1 probable); and one death.
Over 5306 contacts have been line listed with 75-97% being followed up daily in the past week. § Ring vaccination commenced and at least 8,229 contacts and health workers have been vaccinated.