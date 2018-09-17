17 Sep 2018

Weekly update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #3 (16 September 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 16 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.98 MB)

1. Highlights

  • South Sudan, as a priority one country for Ebola virus disease outbreak (EVD) preparedness continues to make progress to enhance capacities for EVD case detection, investigation, response, and prevention.

  • There is no confirmed case of Ebola in South Sudan.

  • The national Ebola taskforce meets twice weekly and is coordinating the implementation of the EVD contingency plan.

  • The Ebola taskforce working groups are currently updating and implementing the EVD contingency plan to enhance preparedness capacities at national and high-risk states.

  • In-country surveillance and at 6 frontiers (Nimule, Juba International Airport, Yambio Airport, Wau Airport, Gangura, and Sakure) is ongoing. There are plans to open 8 additional border screening points based on the risk of EVD importation from DR Congo.

  • Resource gap and security concerns are the major challenges for effective preparedness and response.

2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo

2.1. Latest updates

  • As of 13th September 2018, a total of 140 cases with 94 deaths have been reported. Of these, 109 are laboratory confirmed and 31 probable cases. The 140 cases include 17 healthcare workers (16 confirmed, 1 probable); and one death.

  • Over 5306 contacts have been line listed with 75-97% being followed up daily in the past week. § Ring vaccination commenced and at least 8,229 contacts and health workers have been vaccinated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.