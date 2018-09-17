Weekly update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #3 (16 September 2018)

1. Highlights

South Sudan, as a priority one country for Ebola virus disease outbreak (EVD) preparedness continues to make progress to enhance capacities for EVD case detection, investigation, response, and prevention.

There is no confirmed case of Ebola in South Sudan.

The national Ebola taskforce meets twice weekly and is coordinating the implementation of the EVD contingency plan.

The Ebola taskforce working groups are currently updating and implementing the EVD contingency plan to enhance preparedness capacities at national and high-risk states.

In-country surveillance and at 6 frontiers (Nimule, Juba International Airport, Yambio Airport, Wau Airport, Gangura, and Sakure) is ongoing. There are plans to open 8 additional border screening points based on the risk of EVD importation from DR Congo.