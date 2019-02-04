Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #22 (4 February 2019)

1. Highlights

A high level team comprising of national Minister for Health, WHO Representative in South Sudan and representatives from other partners visited Yambio to launch the EVD vaccination exercise.

The vaccine TWG vaccinated about 82 health care workers and front line workers at Yambio State hospital

The PCR results from UVRI for the suspected EVD case in Nimule was negative for Ebola.

WFP completed and handed over the isolation unit in Yei.

SSRC trained and deployed 20 communitybased mobilizers in 5 communities in Yei County for house to house sensitization.

MEDAIR constructed temporary holding unit (pit latrine, waste pit, and holding room) in Nimule.

Nineteen screening points are operational. About 1,164,047 people entering South Sudan have been screened. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO,

IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM.

2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo 2.1. Latest updates