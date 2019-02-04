Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #22 (4 February 2019)
from Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Report
Published on 04 Feb 2019
1. Highlights
- A high level team comprising of national Minister for Health, WHO Representative in South Sudan and representatives from other partners visited Yambio to launch the EVD vaccination exercise.
- The vaccine TWG vaccinated about 82 health care workers and front line workers at Yambio State hospital
- The PCR results from UVRI for the suspected EVD case in Nimule was negative for Ebola.
- WFP completed and handed over the isolation unit in Yei.
- SSRC trained and deployed 20 communitybased mobilizers in 5 communities in Yei County for house to house sensitization.
- MEDAIR constructed temporary holding unit (pit latrine, waste pit, and holding room) in Nimule.
- Nineteen screening points are operational. About 1,164,047 people entering South Sudan have been screened. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO,
IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM.
2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo 2.1. Latest updates
- EVD transmission in DRC continues in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Katwa is still the current hot spots and represent 65% of new confirmed cases in the past 21 days. Less than half of Katwa cases registered as contacts.
- As of 29th January 2019, 7 confirmed new cases and 2 new deaths (1 in the community)
- Since the outbreak a total of 743 EVD cases reported and a total of 461 deaths occurred with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 59%.
- Since the outbreak about 63 health care workers have been infected, 21 died.
- 67% of cases (since 1-Dec 2018) visited or worked in a HCF before or after symptom onset
- 18% of cases (51 of 281) visited a health care facility before becoming ill which suggests possible transmission in health facilities.