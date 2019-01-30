Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #21 (28 January 2019)
from Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 28 Jan 2019
1. Highlights
- WFP completed the isolation unit in Yambio.
- A suspected EVD case was reported from Nimule. GenXpert result was negative for EVD. National Public Health Laboratory sent sample to Uganda Virus Research Institute for polymerase chain reaction analysis; results awaited.
- Epi/Surveillance TWG started the distribution of EVD case definition posters and fliers to the States started on 22nd Jan;
Nimule and Jubek have been supplied.
Distribution is underway for other States
- Safe and Dignified Burial (SDB) TWGs prepositioned SDB materials for 20 burials in Yambio, Yei and Nimule.
- SDB TWG secured 3 vehicles for immediate deployment in Juba.
- Nineteen screening points are operational. About 1,105,133 people entering South Sudan have been screened. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO, IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM.
2. Ebola Situation update from North Kivu of Democratic Republic of Congo
2.1. Latest updates
- EVD transmission in DRC continues in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Butembo and Katwa are the current hot spots and represent 65% of new confirmed cases in the past 21 days.
- As of 238h January 2019, a total of 713 EVD cases reported.
- Since the outbreak a total of 439 deaths occurred with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 59%.