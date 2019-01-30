Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #21 (28 January 2019)

1. Highlights

WFP completed the isolation unit in Yambio.

A suspected EVD case was reported from Nimule. GenXpert result was negative for EVD. National Public Health Laboratory sent sample to Uganda Virus Research Institute for polymerase chain reaction analysis; results awaited.

Epi/Surveillance TWG started the distribution of EVD case definition posters and fliers to the States started on 22nd Jan;

Nimule and Jubek have been supplied.

Distribution is underway for other States

Safe and Dignified Burial (SDB) TWGs prepositioned SDB materials for 20 burials in Yambio, Yei and Nimule.

SDB TWG secured 3 vehicles for immediate deployment in Juba.

Nineteen screening points are operational. About 1,105,133 people entering South Sudan have been screened. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO, IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM.

