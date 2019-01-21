Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #20 (21 January 2019)
1. Highlights
40 health care workers from 20 private health-care facilities were trained on EVD case detection, isolation, and referral and reporting in Jubek State.
The distribution of EVD case definition posters and fliers to the States will start this week.
Nineteen screening points are operational. About 1,054,723 people entering South Sudan have been screened. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO, IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM.