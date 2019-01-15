Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): Preparedness for South Sudan Update #19 (14 January 2019)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 14 Jan 2019
Highlights
- 60 personnel have been trained on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and vaccination protocol for Yei, Maridi, Yambio, Torit and Jubek.
- The EVD case definition posters and fliers have been printed and the distribution plan developed.
- Seventeen screening points are operational. About 999,260 people entering South Sudan have been screened. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO, IOM,
SCI, WVISS and CAUMM.