09 Jan 2019

Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #18 (07 January 2018)

Report
from Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 07 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (532.71 KB)

1. Highlights

  • About 2,160 doses of vaccine were delivered to South Sudan and stored in the ultra-cold freezer at -800 C.

  • The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine was delivered during the reporting week.

  • UNICEF has finalized the editing of all the SoPs and waiting for the authorization to print.

  • Eighteen screening points are operational. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO, IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM. About 944,720 people entering South Sudan have been screened.

