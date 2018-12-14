Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #15 (10 December 2018)
1. Highlights
A suspected Ebola case was reported in Renk (Abayok PHCC) on 03/12/2018 and investigated by the RRT. The sample was negative for EVD.
Similarly, a specimen collected from Yambio hospital on 04/12/2018 tested negative for EVD.
Ultra-Cold Freezer for Ebola vaccine storage was received.
The SoPs for the technical working groups have been finalized except logistics TWG.
Eighteen screening points are operational. The Ministry of Health (MoH) conducts the screening with support from WHO, IOM, SCI, WVISS and CAUMM. About 699,548 people entering South Sudan have been screened.