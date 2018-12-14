Weekly Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness for South Sudan Update #15 (10 December 2018)

1. Highlights

A suspected Ebola case was reported in Renk (Abayok PHCC) on 03/12/2018 and investigated by the RRT. The sample was negative for EVD.

Similarly, a specimen collected from Yambio hospital on 04/12/2018 tested negative for EVD.

Ultra-Cold Freezer for Ebola vaccine storage was received.

The SoPs for the technical working groups have been finalized except logistics TWG.