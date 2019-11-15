15 Nov 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 45: (04 - 10 Nov 2019)

ORIGIN OF ENTRANTS TO SOUTH SUDAN

During this reporting week, a total of 5,223 entrants were surveyed. Of these, 55.6% were South Sudanese nationals; 37.3% were from Uganda; 3.1% from Kenya; 1.3% from Central African Republic; 1.2% from Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a further 1.7% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● DTM Flow Monitoring operations remain suspended for security reasons at four FMPs (Tokori, Bazi, Okaba and Lasu).

● DTM continues to operate 16 FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border

● Following the incident in Isebi, IOM suspended activities at 5 PoEs in Isebi, Okaba, Bazi, Lasu and Tokori as the security situation in these locations remained unpredictable throughout the week

● IOM continued to support and conduct active screening in the 10 Points of Entry (PoEs) sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Kaya, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County

● IOM team conducted a school hygiene club training at Attende Primary School in Yei town for 15 pupils and 2 teachers

● IOM conducted community engagement meetings with 95 key informants in 2 bomas (Marakonye, Gimunu). This served as a community feedback mechanism to document best practices and identify gaps in community

