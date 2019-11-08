Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 44: (28 Oct - 03 Nov 2019)

ORIGIN OF ENTRANTS TO SOUTH SUDAN

During this reporting week, a total of 4,602 entrants were surveyed. Of these, 60.9% were South Sudanese nationals; 31% were from Uganda; 2.9% from Democratic Republic of Congo, 2.3% from Kenya; and a further 2.8% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● Following the incident in Isebi, Morobo county on 27 October, IOM suspended all the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities at five Points of Entry (PoEs) – Isebi, Okaba, Bazi, Lasu and Tokori – and operations; EVD screening, flow monitoring points, IPC/WASH activities, support to health facilities, risk communication and social mobilization

● IOM continue to support and conduct active screening in the following 10 PoEs sites: ¯ Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town ¯ Kaya, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya along Busia Uganda Border ¯ Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and ¯ Birigo in Lainya County

● DTM conducted a monitoring and evaluation mission in Gangura, south of Yambio, where enumerator performance was evaluated and necessary equipment was replenished

● IOM received the USAID monitoring and evaluation visit at six IOM operating PoEs in Morobo and Kajokeji