31 Oct 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 43: (21 - 27 Oct 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 27 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (416.24 KB)

ORIGIN OF ENTRANTS TO SOUTH SUDAN

During this reporting week, a total of 7,243 entrants were surveyed. Of these,

65.2% were South Sudanese nationals; 27.3% were from Uganda; 2.3% from Kenya; 2.2% from Democratic Republic of Congo; and a further 3% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

DTM

● DTM continues to operate 24 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border WASH

● IOM supplied WASH/IPC materials to Kerwa PHCC which included 2 bar soaps, 1 hand washing buckets (40Lts) and 1 waste water bucket (20Lts), chlorine, 2 floor cleaning mops, 2 Hard brush and 2 brooms, 12 N95 nose masks and 1 litre of liquid soap

HEALTH

● Monitoring and support visit was conducted at Lasu Point of Entry (PoE) where active screening is ongoing and Lasu PHCC where IOM is supporting IPC WASH activities

● During the reporting week, IOM continued to support and conducted active screening in 14 PoE sites. Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Lasu and Tokori in Otogo County, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa,
Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County

● Due to the escalation in insecurity, the PoE in Isebi (Morobo County) was not operational this week

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.