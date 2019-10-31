Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 43: (21 - 27 Oct 2019)

ORIGIN OF ENTRANTS TO SOUTH SUDAN

During this reporting week, a total of 7,243 entrants were surveyed. Of these,

65.2% were South Sudanese nationals; 27.3% were from Uganda; 2.3% from Kenya; 2.2% from Democratic Republic of Congo; and a further 3% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

DTM

● DTM continues to operate 24 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border WASH

● IOM supplied WASH/IPC materials to Kerwa PHCC which included 2 bar soaps, 1 hand washing buckets (40Lts) and 1 waste water bucket (20Lts), chlorine, 2 floor cleaning mops, 2 Hard brush and 2 brooms, 12 N95 nose masks and 1 litre of liquid soap

HEALTH

● Monitoring and support visit was conducted at Lasu Point of Entry (PoE) where active screening is ongoing and Lasu PHCC where IOM is supporting IPC WASH activities

● During the reporting week, IOM continued to support and conducted active screening in 14 PoE sites. Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Lasu and Tokori in Otogo County, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa,

Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County

● Due to the escalation in insecurity, the PoE in Isebi (Morobo County) was not operational this week