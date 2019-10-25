25 Oct 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 42: (14 - 20 Oct 2019)

ORIGIN OF ENTRANTS TO SOUTH SUDAN

During this reporting week, a total of 7,150 entrants were surveyed. Of these,

62.8% were South Sudanese nationals; 28.6% were from Uganda; 3.9% from Kenya; 2.4% from Democratic Republic of Congo; and a further 2.3% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

DTM

● DTM continues to operate 24 FMPs at the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border

WASH

● Conducted community leadership/key informants training for 25 individuals in the 2 locations of Kaya and Salia Musalia

● Conducted Round 3 IPC/WASH Assessments for Yei hospital and Lasu PHCC HEALTH

● IOM continue to support and conduct active screening in the following 15 Points of Entry (PoEs) sites: ¯ Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town ¯ Lasu and Tokori in Otogo County ¯ Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Kor Kaya along Busia Uganda Border ¯ Isebi in Morobo County ¯ Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and ¯ Birigo in Lainya County

