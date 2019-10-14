14 Oct 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 40: (30 September - 06 October)

Published on 06 Oct 2019
WEEKLY OVERVIEW

DTM

● DTM continues to operate 24 FMPs at the borders with DRC,
Uganda and CAR, of which six are run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border.

WASH

● IOM maintains 15 PoE sites with WASH facilities, encompassing temporary latrines and mobile handwashing stands.

● IOM WASH EVD teams participated refresher training on EVD.

HEALTH

● IOM continues to support and conduct active screening at the 15 Points of Entry (PoEs) sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Lasu and Tokori in Otogo County, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County

