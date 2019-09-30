Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 38: (16 - 22 September 2019)
Weekly Overview
DTM
- Two new FMPs were opened at Nabanga in Ibba County and Rasolo at the border between Maridi and Yei counties. Lutaya FMP, in Yei Town, was de-activated since it captured mostly internal flows. This brings the total number of EVD FMPs to 24, of which six run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border
WASH
IOM maintains 15 PoE with WASH facilities (temporary latrines and mobile handwashing stands)
As part of the ongoing efforts to repair minor damages of the screening points caused by heavy rains and winds at some of the PoE sites, IOM replaced a camping tent with a more durable structure and plastic sheet that can withstand strong wind and sunlight at the Kaya PoE site. In addition, the primary screening shelter at Khor-Kaya was repaired
HEALTH
- IOM continues to support and conduct active screening in 15 PoEs sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Lasu and Tokori in Otogo County, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County