30 Sep 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 38: (16 - 22 September 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (441.72 KB)

Weekly Overview

DTM

  • Two new FMPs were opened at Nabanga in Ibba County and Rasolo at the border between Maridi and Yei counties. Lutaya FMP, in Yei Town, was de-activated since it captured mostly internal flows. This brings the total number of EVD FMPs to 24, of which six run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border

WASH

  • IOM maintains 15 PoE with WASH facilities (temporary latrines and mobile handwashing stands)

  • As part of the ongoing efforts to repair minor damages of the screening points caused by heavy rains and winds at some of the PoE sites, IOM replaced a camping tent with a more durable structure and plastic sheet that can withstand strong wind and sunlight at the Kaya PoE site. In addition, the primary screening shelter at Khor-Kaya was repaired

HEALTH

  • IOM continues to support and conduct active screening in 15 PoEs sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Lasu and Tokori in Otogo County, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.