Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 37: (09 - 15 September 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● IOM maintains 15 PoE shelters with WASH facilities (temporary latrines and mobile handwashing stands)

● Refresher training on EVD awareness and hygiene promotion was conducted for 15 EVD volunteers in Salia Musala PoE

HEALTH

● Refresher training was conducted for 27 volunteers at Khor Kaya and Salia Musalla PoEs on Border Health and PoE Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

HEALTH UPDATES

During the reporting period, 22,313 inbound travelers to South Sudan were screened for EVD exposure and symptoms, with insignificant difference compared to previous week’s total number of individuals screened. Kaya PoE remains as the PoE with the highest volume of incoming travelers screened on EVD. Ongoing insecurity in Tokori area has not made it possible for EVD health officers on the ground to get reports for two consecutive weeks now. Slight decrease have been observed for the last two weeks in PoEs in Kaya-Morobo road due to reported insecurity threats in the area.

A total of 66 individuals presented with non-EVD fever, as follows: 15 at Khor Kaya; 11 at Birigo; 8 at Salia Musala; 7 at Pure; 6 at Kaya; 5 at Kerwa; 4 each at Bazi, and Okaba; 3 at Bori; 2 at Khorijo ; and 1 at Yei SSRRC. Twenty (20) non-EVD fever cases recorded normal temperatures after subsequent measurements during secondary screening. All the other 46 cases were referred to the nearby health facilities for further management and treatment for malaria, respiratory tract infection (RTI), diarrhea diseases, and typhoid.

There were no suspected or alert cases reported during the reporting period.

WASH UPDATES

As part of the on-going Risk Communication on EVD preparedness, IOM continued EVD awareness and hygiene promotion activities in and around all the 17 locations (Yei SSRRC screening point, Pure, Morobo, Khorijo, Kaya, Gimunu, Tokori , Marakonye,

Lasu, Attende, Salia-Musala, Busia (Kor-Kaya), Kerwa, Bori, Bazi, Berigo and Isebi). Hygiene promotion sessions at schools, markets and water points, reaching approximately 4,066 individuals (1,149 men, 1281 women, 746 boys, and 890 girls) during this reporting week.