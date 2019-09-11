11 Sep 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 36: (02 - 08 September 2019)

Weekly Overview

WASH

  • The WASH team completed IPC/WASH Assessments of the 9 Health facilities receiving IPC/WASH support from IOM with the final assessments conducted for Morobo PHCC and Rodoba PHCU in Morobo county
  • A total of 15 volunteers received refresher trainings during the course of the week. This brings the total number of volunteers that have received PSEA orientation training to 120.

Health

  • Active screening ongoing in 15 IOMsupported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip; Yei SSRRC; Tokori; Lasu; Kaya; Bazi; Salia Musala; Okaba; Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County; Pure; Kerwa; Khorijo; Birigo in Lainya County; and Bori.
  • Refresher training was conducted for screeners at at Birigo PoE on EVD BH & PoE SOP.
