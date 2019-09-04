04 Sep 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 35: (26 August - 01 September 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● The GBV Assistant conducted Safety audits in the PoEs in Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho and Salia Musala as part of activities to streamline GBV in the EVD/WASH programming. The audit revealed among others some potential GBV risks among female workers in the PoEs. Based on this audit, the team is developing GBV risk mitigation measures for the various PoEs with involvement of the women working there.

● A total of 28 volunteers received refresher trainings in Yei and Lasu during the course of the week.As part of efforts to Preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) of beneficiaries, IOM is integrating PSEA training within the refresher trainings.

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 15 active IOM-supported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip; Yei SSRRC; Tokori; Lasu; Kaya; Bazi; Salia Musala; Okaba; Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County; Pure; Kerwa; Khorijo; Birigo in Lainya County; and Bori

● Refresher training was conducted for screeners at Lasu and Yei SSRRC PoEs on EVD BH&POE SOP.

