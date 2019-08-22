22 Aug 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 33: (12 - 18 August 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (588.99 KB)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

IOM SOUTH SUDAN

WEEKLY EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE PREPAREDNESS UPDATE

WASH

  • Refresher training with integration of PSEA key messages was conducted for a total of 22 hygiene and health promoters in Yei town and 11 in Pure PoE in Kajo Keji
  • IOM conducted IPC/WASH Assessment at Kaya primary health care center as part of the on-going second round assessments being conducted by the IPC/WASH Technical working group to assess the overall status of IPC/WASH at Health Facilities. This brings the total of IPC/WASH Assessments conducted to 6 out of 9 Health facilities receiving IPC/WASH support from IOM

HEALTH

  • Active screening is ongoing in 15 active IOM-supported PoE sites
  • Refresher training was conducted for screeners at Pure PoE on EVD BH & PoE SOP

DTM

  • DTM continued to operate 23 FMPs at the border with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six are managed in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border
