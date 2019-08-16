Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 32: (05 - 11 August 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● IOM continued to conduct an IPC/WASH assessment at the Lasu primary health care center as part of on-going second round assessments being conducted by the IPC/WASH Technical Working Group to assess the overall status of IPC/ WASH at health facilities.

DTM

● DTM is now operating 23 FMPs at the border with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border.

● A new FMP was set up on 7 August in Bori (Kajo-Keji) on an entry route from Uganda. Data was received from both Bori and Abaya, which had been opened on 3 August.

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 15 active IOM-supported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip; Yei SSRRC; Tokori; Lasu; Kaya; Bazi; Salia Musala; Okaba; Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County; Pure; Kerwa; Khorijo; Birigo in Lainya County; and Bori