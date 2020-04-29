Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 16: 13 to 19 April 2020

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● A total of Six new EVD cases of Ebola Virus Disease were reported in the DRC since the 10th of April 2020. Four of these have since died while one patient is undergoing treatment at an Ebola treatment center in Beni. (WHO EVD Situation report #89-21st April 2020)

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 8 out of the 9 IOM operating PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa,

Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Okaba and Khorijo as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

● 40 staff of Yei hospital received EVD/COVID-19 IPC/WASH training facilitated by IOM and conducted in collaboration with WHO and other partners in Yei ; and 2 IOM Field staff received online COVID-19 TOT training to enable them facilitate the cascading of more COVID-19 orientation training of community mobilizers who will then train community key influencers as well as integrate the dissemination of COVID-19 key messages within the on-going EVD risk communication and community engagement in Yei, Morobo and Kajo keji

● IOM continued with active screening in 9 supported PoEs, namely:

Yei airstrip, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia), Kerwa, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International airport

● DTM continued operating 15 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR