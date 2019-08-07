Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 29 (29 July - 04 August 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

IOM conducted an IPC/WASH assessment at the Kerwa primary health care center as part of ongoing second round assessments being conducted by the IPC/WASH Technical Working Group to assess the overall status of IPC/WASH at health facilities around priority areas for EVD preparedness.

DTM

DTM continued to operate 15 FMPs at the border with DRC, Uganda, and CAR. All six additional FMPs run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border have now resumed operations, though only three were able to submit data for this week.