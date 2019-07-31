31 Jul 2019

Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 29 (22 - 28 July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (483.82 KB)

**WEEKLY EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE PREPAREDNESS UPDATE*

WASH

  • Repair of the primary and secondary screening shades was done at Birigo PoE following an incident that occurred last week whereby the screening shades had been blown off by strong winds.

  • As part of water quality assurance mechanisms, IOM conducted water quality tests on water samples from 3 bore holes supplying water to the communities around the PoEs in Pure, Kaya, and Khorijo.

DTM

  • DTM continued to operate 15 FMPs at the border with DRC, Uganda and CAR. Two of the six additional FMPs run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border have now resumed operations, while the remaining four continue to be affected by administrative impediments.

HEALTH

  • MOH and WHO conducted the second round of vaccination, through which 29 frontline PoE staff from 5 IOM-supported PoEs (Lasu, Isebi, Kaya, Bazi and Okaba) were vaccinated. The vaccination did not reach other PoEs due to limited vaccine supply.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.