Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 29 (22 - 28 July 2019)
**WEEKLY EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE PREPAREDNESS UPDATE*
WASH
Repair of the primary and secondary screening shades was done at Birigo PoE following an incident that occurred last week whereby the screening shades had been blown off by strong winds.
As part of water quality assurance mechanisms, IOM conducted water quality tests on water samples from 3 bore holes supplying water to the communities around the PoEs in Pure, Kaya, and Khorijo.
DTM
- DTM continued to operate 15 FMPs at the border with DRC, Uganda and CAR. Two of the six additional FMPs run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border have now resumed operations, while the remaining four continue to be affected by administrative impediments.
HEALTH
- MOH and WHO conducted the second round of vaccination, through which 29 frontline PoE staff from 5 IOM-supported PoEs (Lasu, Isebi, Kaya, Bazi and Okaba) were vaccinated. The vaccination did not reach other PoEs due to limited vaccine supply.