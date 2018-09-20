We are ready for peace: Paloch chief appeals to Pakam youth for dialogue

MAGENG WADE

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is supporting the convening of a tripartite dialogue that seeks to calm tensions and build durable peace in the Lakes region of South Sudan, scheduled to take place from the 24th to the 26th of September 2018.

This follows an appeal by local authorities, acting on a presidential order, to resolve conflict among feuding communities in the area.

“The order has been directed to the three governors of Gok, Western and Eastern Lake, and UNMISS as partners for peace are supporting the convening of the conference from Monday 24th – 26th to discuss issues of cross border violations and abuses, cattle raids, insecurity and the issues of civilian disarmament,” said the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Head of Field Office for the Lakes region, Kwame Dwamena Aboagye.

Mr. Makuei Arier Makoi, the executive chief of the Panyar in Paloch County of Western Lakes State said his people are ready for dialogue and are eagerly waiting for their neighbors to embrace the same.

“My community is ready for a peace dialogue between the communities of Yirol and Pakam if both groups want peace,” Makuei said, calling on the government to speed up the creation of dialogue, peace and reconciliation platforms between the Pakam, Ciec and Panyar communities.

This call comes amid tensions reported to be driven by cattle raiding which, local authorities say, have driven over 500 households out of the villages of Adhoany, Barchak, Atikmakookon and Warthiang in Paloch County.

Makuei also called upon the government to speed up disarmament of civilians in all the communities to avoid acts of armed violence.

“Three Governors of Eastern Lakes, Western Lakes and Gok State should come together and design ways of disarming [civilians] before the dry season, encourage peace and reconciliation among the communities...and provide quick protection to the disarmed communities like Paloch County,” he said.

Mr. Kwame Aboagye has re-assured the locals that the UN Mission, together with the government, are doing all they can to calm the tensions and ensure peace.

“We are embarking on a long duration patrol to [be temporarily] based in one of the locations to allow us move in the communities to have patrols,” he said, highlighting the deterrence aspect of the Mission’s mandate of protecting civilians.