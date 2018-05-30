Wau PoC Site Rehabilitation Update #3 - March 2018

In March 2018, IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) assisted the last of 7,902 households to move into their improved shelter, thus completing the final relocation of the Wau site rehabilitation.

The operation, carried out through the coordinated efforts of IOM CCCM, S/NFI and WASH units alongside humanitarian partners,

UNMISS stakeholders, and community members, succeeded in ensuring dignified living conditions for 35,303 IDPs, achieving:

• An orderly site designed for safety and mobility;

• Equitable space allocation in improved shelters;

• Covered spaces for community activities;

• Well-distributed and accessible service points;

• Functional roads and drainages;

• Contingency space for new arrivals.

Throughout the process, CCCM remained in close contact and consultation with the IDP community, ensuring the operation’s approach and implementation remained accountable and took into consideration community concerns and recommendations. The resulting modifications to shelter designs, assignment processes, infrastructure placement, fraud monitoring techniques, and relocation processes added up to a more effective and inclusive operation that spoke to both community and partner needs. While the site still suffers from risks associated with limited space and congestion, the rehabilitation has mitigated the largest among these, improving living conditions and ensuring vulnerable IDPs and influx arrivals do not bear a disproportionate burden.