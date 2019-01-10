Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Factsheets - Jonglei State, South Sudan (July/August 2018)

Overview

The dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the South Sudanese displacement crisis has created significant challenges for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Accessibility and security issues within South Sudan have impeded a systematic understanding of WASH needs in many areas of the country, and have created difficulties in establishing a clear and unambiguous system for prioritizing the delivery of aid, thereby limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and limiting the potential impact of donor funding.

As this crisis continues to expand, evolve and spill into neighbouring countries, it has become increasingly important to fill information gaps to inform a more effective humanitarian response and planning for immediate life-saving WASH activities and contingency planning for durable solutions.

REACH, in close coordination with the WASH Cluster, has identified five core WASH indicators to produce actionable information. The indicators are: 1. % of Households (HHs) by displacement status; 2. % of HHs reported having safe access to and use an improved water source (borehole, tapstand, water yard) as their main source of drinking water; 3.% of HHs reported having access to a latrine (private, shared, or communal/ institutional); 4. % of HHs reported having access to all identified key WASH NFIs (soap, mosquito nets, water containers); and 5. % of HH reported that one or more HH member was affected by self-reported water or vector borne disease in the two weeks prior to data collection.

This information aims to be used to identify priority areas and/or populations and the key WASH concerns, rank needs across the country to improve priority targeting, and will also help shape what kind type of intervention should be implemented.

For Round 22 of the Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS) in July and August of 2018, FSNMS partners agreed to incorporate WASH cluster indicators in the survey tool to enable the first comprehensive nation-wide WASH baseline in South Sudan.

FSNMS is a seasonal countrywide assessment conducted, funded and run by the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the Food and Agriculture Organization, and supported by REACH in Round 22. FSNMS, established in 2010, is a representative survey that employs two-stage cluster sampling, using a state based sample size and cluster determination.

In each county, access permitting, 9 clusters were selected and 12 households interviewed per cluster.

FSNMS is a critical source of information that allows for the identification of affected areas, the prioritization of resources and for monitoring trends. The data collected during FSNMS is used for the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), as well as additional decision making platforms.