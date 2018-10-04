04 Oct 2018

WASH Cluster: South Sudan Dashboard (as of August 2018)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (544.55 KB)

Humanitarian situation

  • Aburoc (Upper Nile State): Following the WASH and Protection joint mission (10-17 Sept) to Aburoc, both Clusters have addressed the following message to the HCT: There is a need to engage the Upper Nile State level to proactively find a way forward for the water problematic in Aburoc, which will lead to imminent high risk of outbreaks and great protection issues, for the approximately 10,000 people in the settlement.

  • Mangateen (Juba, CES): WASH activities directly led by a couple of key partners: standard indicators for safe drinking water are now met, under improvement for excreta disposal, solid waste management remains a challenge. This intervention is just facilitated by the WASH Cluster in regards to the unappropriated site for approximately 3,500 IDPs which moved from PoC3;

  • Yirol (Lakes): Provision of WASH services remains a challenge in the IDPs within the cattle camps.
    To ensure Centrality of Protection, WASH services if being kept to a light/minimum approach in these mobile settlements. WASH&Nut intervention ongoing within the nutrition centers in the area.

