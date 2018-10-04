WASH Cluster: South Sudan Dashboard (as of August 2018)

Humanitarian situation

Aburoc (Upper Nile State): Following the WASH and Protection joint mission (10-17 Sept) to Aburoc, both Clusters have addressed the following message to the HCT: There is a need to engage the Upper Nile State level to proactively find a way forward for the water problematic in Aburoc, which will lead to imminent high risk of outbreaks and great protection issues, for the approximately 10,000 people in the settlement.

Mangateen (Juba, CES): WASH activities directly led by a couple of key partners: standard indicators for safe drinking water are now met, under improvement for excreta disposal, solid waste management remains a challenge. This intervention is just facilitated by the WASH Cluster in regards to the unappropriated site for approximately 3,500 IDPs which moved from PoC3;