WASH Cluster South Sudan: Core Pipeline status as of end of August/September 2018

Following the work of the Core Pipeline task force, a new Core Pipeline Request form (CPR) and related SOP have been launched this month. CPRs are being treated more efficiently and effectively, resulting in a reduction of resources needed in terms of management of these, at cluster coordination level.

The new CPR form is available online, in the WASH Cluster website.

This Dashboard illustrates the current stock available per state, where Central Equatoria holds the most important stocks in the country. This is due to its importance as a central hub.

Regarding the dispatched value (of items) per state, Upper Nile and Unity state head the list of the states where most dispatching of items takes place.

In addition, a correlation between the quantity requested (per item) and its balance in stock, contributes to a broader understanding of demands, for future prediction of needs.